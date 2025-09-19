Gayle King Has a Girl Crush on Cardi B After Pregnancy News

Play video content TMZ.com

Gayle King's got a new crush ... and it's on Cardi B!

We caught the famous journalist in New York City Thursday -- one day after the Grammy-winning rapper announced she's pregnant on "CBS Mornings" -- and she had nothing but praise to sing for her.

Check out our clip -- Gayle says she's got a "girl crush" on Cardi after sitting down with her, noting people should never underestimate her because "she knows what she's doing" as she juggles her "Am I The Drama?" album promotion and prepares to welcome her 4th child.

GK also defended Cardi holding back the pregnancy news, reminding us the "I Like It" hitmaker said she wanted to tell her story on her own time, as she should be able to.

As you know, there were rumors spreading like wildfire that Cardi was pregnant for weeks before her big announcement ... and her oversized outfits as of late didn't do much to tame the gossip.

Gayle kept mum about whether or not she knew about Cardi's pregnancy before their interview, reiterating that she's thrilled for her.

Cardi's 4th child is her first with NFL player Stefon Diggs. As you know, she's in the midst of a contentious divorce with Offset -- the father of her 3 other children, daughters Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave.

Cardi addressed their relationship during her sit-down with Gayle, revealing they're not able to co-parent at the moment and confirming she has no ill feelings toward her ex. However, she notes she thinks the former Migos rapper has "some type of hate in his heart right now" for her.

But, Cardi is fully embracing the new, exciting chapter of her life and said she and Stefon are both thrilled to welcome a baby together.

Cardi's "Am I The Drama?" dropped Friday and she'll take it on the road come February 2026 -- after she's given birth.