Offset Happy For Cardi B's Album While Riding High On NBA YoungBoy Tour

We Both Gonna Have Album Of The Year!!!

Offset chopped it up with TMZ Hip Hop today about how well his rap career is booming this year ... his "Kiari" album debuted in the top 20 to rave reviews, and he's on tour with NBA YoungBoy!!!

The superstar tells our own Big Down Under podcast host Charlie Cotton that he has some side gigs lined up for him, but he was back at LAX after completing some side missions of his own.

Offset was just in NYC, where he and JID performed their "Bodies" collab -- with a special inclusion with veteran rock band Drowning Pool, whose own classic song was sampled on the new version.

The grind don't quit and Offset is onstage tonight -- and for many nights after -- in support of the MASA Tour, as EBK Jaaybo still hasn't been sprung from prison.

We also had to address the elephant in the room -- which is Offset's ongoing nasty divorce with Cardi B, but the ex-Migos tells us he just wants peace!

Cardi's long-delayed album comes out on September 19 ... several weeks after Offset's "Kiari" had time to burn up Billboard and he tells us there's no competition between them and wants to see them win.

