Offset Asks for Spousal Support as Cardi B Divorce Drags On

Offset's not willing to give up his "Bad and Boujee" lifestyle ... and, he's asking the court to ensure his estranged wife, Cardi B, helps him maintain it.

The rapper filed an amended divorce response earlier this month in which he's now asking that Cardi pay him spousal support. He does not request a specific amount in the documents.

The rest of the requests look relatively unchanged ... 'cause Offset's still asking for joint custody of their children -- and he wants Cardi's place to serve as the primary residence for the kids.

It's the first news from the divorce proceedings in months ... with the whole process dragging since Cardi first filed in August 2024.

At the time, Cardi blasted reports that Offset didn't support her or their kids ... ripping critics who tried to label him a deadbeat.

However, the two have certainly had more than their fair share of fights on social media. Cardi said she didn't care if Offset got hit by a "f***in truck" ... so, this divorce hasn't been totally amicable.

However, Offset filed for the joint custody of their kids and to pay their own legal fees ... so, at least the money seemed like it was working out fine.