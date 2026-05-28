'My Neck, My Back' Singer Khia 'Memba Her?!
'My Neck, My Back' Singer Khia 'Memba Her?!
Published
Philly native Khia was 25 years old when her 2002 hit song "My Neck, My Back" reached Number 42 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
This bop was the lead single from her debut studio album, "Thug Misses," and it found international success as well -- reaching Number 4 in the U.K., Number 10 in Greece, and Number 12 in Australia.
"Shake your body, don't stop, don't miss. Just do it, do it. Do it, do it, do it now" ... you know how the rest goes ... 😜!