Guess the Iconic Country Singer & Actress!

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We caught up with this country-music legend back in 2024 ... can you guess who she is?

We'll give you a hint ... she loves her kids -- a son and 5 stepchildren -- and never stops! She's got gentle hands, the heart of a fighter ... and more than 20 Number 1 hits on Billboard's Country Chart!

She's also an iconic actor in her own right ... having starred in a self-titled sitcom from 2001 to 2007 ...