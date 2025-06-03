Cardi B Says Divorce Kept Her From Killing Offset, Gushes Over Stefon Diggs

Play video content X / @iamcardib

Cardi B still has murderous thoughts of her estranged husband Offset ... but her new romance has opened up a new chapter for her soft-girl era!!!

An insomniac Cardi hopped into X Spaces early Tuesday morning to vent to her fans about how much trauma Offset caused her in their last few years and admit had she not left him, she'd be in jail -- for MURDER.

You can hear her fighting through tears ... Cardi says Offset cheated and lied so much, she'd wake up in fear over being looped into an embarrassing trending topic.

She also blames him for giving her female hip hop competition ammunition by sharing his goodies all across the music industry.

Cardi also blasted male haters calling her a ho ... she was married for 7 years and says she held up her end of the faithfulness.

Play video content JANUARY 2025 TMZ.com

We broke the story of Offset debuting a new chick back in January, and Cardi says she woke up after NYE and saw the betrayal online just like everyone else.

NFL star Stefon Diggs officially entered her world a few months ago and Cardi says they built up to going public through lengthy -- and sometimes tearful -- phone calls.

Play video content X / @iamcardib