Offset Seen With Model Friend, Brings His Date to Dubai for Shows & Shopping

Looks like Offset's not having any trouble in the dating department amid his well-publicized breakup with Cardi B ... he was just spotted shopping with a new lady in Dubai.

Offset was booked for big-money shows in Dubai for New Year's, performing Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday ... and our sources tell us he took Atlanta-based model Melanie Jayda along for the ride.

The couple hit up a Chanel store in the UAE city on New Year's Day, strolling along with $100K worth of merch.

Melanie is right there folding up a colorful scarf as a store employee packages some items. Their peeps are carrying their bags, so it looks like a good haul.

We also got pics of them out and about Wednesday .... so they seemed pretty much inseparable during the trip.

We're told the two have been dating for a couple weeks -- nothing serious -- but sources say Offset really digs her vibe, her style, and her company.

Offset celebrated his 33rd birthday last month, and was seen at a private Miami party unveiling a custom gold-encrusted ring -- worth about $60K -- a gift paying tribute to his former Migos bro Takeoff, who died in 2022.