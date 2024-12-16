Offset Gifted $60K Diamond Ring Honoring Takeoff, Travis Scott Looks On

Play video content TMZ.com

Offset getting to see Cardi B last night at his birthday party in Miami wasn't his only surprise of the evening ... the newly certified 33-year-old got a shiny memento of his late Migos bro Takeoff!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage from the peak of Set's private birthday party during Art Basel at Habibi.

Mazza New York surprised Offset with a jewelry box as he was posted up with Travis Scott, who had just finished his helicopter-boosted Rolling Loud set, where we're hearing he sold more tix than the other two headliners combined!!!

Inside the box was a custom white gold-encrusted ring of Takeoff’s 2018 solo album cover art “The Last Rocket."

We're told the pendant is worth $60K ... but considering the nature of the gift, it's gotta be priceless for Set.

