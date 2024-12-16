Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Offset Gifted $60K Diamond Ring Honoring Takeoff, Travis Scott Looks On

Offset $60K Birthday Ring To Remember Takeoff ... 🚀 Travis Scott Approved!!!

121624_offset_kal
SENTIMENTAL BLING
TMZ.com

Offset getting to see Cardi B last night at his birthday party in Miami wasn't his only surprise of the evening ... the newly certified 33-year-old got a shiny memento of his late Migos bro Takeoff!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage from the peak of Set's private birthday party during Art Basel at Habibi.

121624-offset-ring-v1

Mazza New York surprised Offset with a jewelry box as he was posted up with Travis Scott, who had just finished his helicopter-boosted Rolling Loud set, where we're hearing he sold more tix than the other two headliners combined!!!

Offset's Takeoff Pendant
Mazza

Inside the box was a custom white gold-encrusted ring of Takeoff’s 2018 solo album cover art “The Last Rocket."

Offset's Takeoff Pendant
Mazza

We're told the pendant is worth $60K ... but considering the nature of the gift, it's gotta be priceless for Set.

121524_cardi_b_ig-kal
letting the hair down
Instagram/ @iamcardib

Cardi got her twerk on inside the hotspot and all signs point to Offset having a spectacular birthday.

related articles