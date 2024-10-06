Cardi B and Offset Party At NYC Club Amid Bitter Divorce Battle

Play video content TMZ.com

Cardi B and Offset both wanted a night out on the town ... and hit a speed bump when they ended up at the same nightclub.

TMZ obtained footage of Cardi living her best life at The Stafford Room in NYC early Sunday morning where she was movin' and groovin'. But, eyewitnesses tell us things took a turn when the DJ gave a shoutout to Offset being in the house ... which apparently startled Cardi.

We're told the exes didn’t arrive or leave together, nor did they hang out during their time at the club. In fact, their overlap was short.

The couple avoided any drama ... and Cardi kept twerking like her ex wasn’t even there. As for Offset, he later slipped out solo, leaving the mama of his 3 kids to keep the party going.

Play video content 9/25/24

If there's one thing we know about Cardi and Offset, it’s that they don’t pull punches with each other.

Cardi went off on him during an IG Live last month, but Offset clapped back in the comments, accusing her of infidelity. Messy stuff.