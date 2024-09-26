Cardi B and Offset Air Their Dirty Laundry on Instagram Live

Cardi B's divorce to Offset is getting uglier with fresh accusations of infidelity and fights over property/assets.

The latest drama between the estranged hip hop couple unfolded Wednesday as Cardi hopped on Instagram Live to give Offset a piece of her mind. But it was Offset who really turned up the heat.

During the IG Live session, Offset wrote in the comments section that Cardi cheated on him with another man while she was pregnant. He said, "U f—ked with a baby inside, tell the truth."

A short time later, Cardi responded on X, "AND DID," with 6 exclamation points, seemingly confirming she had an affair, but you never really know with her. Interestingly, Offset recently denied rumors he cheated on Cardi with another women.

At another point during her IG Live, Cardi blasted Offset for thinking he could apparently buy her off, but she said money and gifts are not enough.

She also accused Offset of threatening to take her hard-earned property because she was moving on from him. But, Cardi warned Offset that he would be in for a fight over her assets.

As you know, Cardi filed for divorce in July, asking for primary custody of their kids. At the time, we were told the couple's split was amicable, but they have always had an up and down relationship with Cardi previously filing for divorce. She later called off the first divorce.