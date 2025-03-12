Former NBA Player Oliver 'Big O' Miller Dead at 54

Heartbreaking loss for the NBA ... former center Oliver Miller -- famously known as "The Big O" -- has passed away at the age of 54.

Former NBA player Eddie Johnson broke the news on Wednesday ... expressing his sadness as he announced Miller's passing.

"We have lost another @NBA Fraternity member!" Johnson said. "Going to miss you Big O. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. RIP."

Miller was a standout athlete at Southwest High School in Fort Worth, Texas before committing to the University of Arkansas to play for the Razorbacks. He was the SWC Player of the Year and named First-team All-SWC in 1991.

The Phoenix Suns selected the center with the 22nd overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft ... and he played there for two seasons.

He also had short stints with the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves in his nine-year NBA career.

Miller -- who became the heaviest player in league history -- averaged 7.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Miller then took his talents to the Continental Basketball Association, where he earned All-Star honors and was named to the All-CBA Second Team.

He last played in 2010 for the Premier Basketball League's Lawton-Fort Sill Cavalry.

Miller was a father and grandfather ... and in 2020, he said it was a blessing to be involved with his family.