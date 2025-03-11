Reggae Legend Cocoa Tea Dies at 65 After Cancer Battle

Jamaican-bred reggae legend Cocoa Tea died Tuesday at the age of 65, cementing a legacy that spans four decades.

According to the "Young Lover" singer's wife Malvia Scott, Cocoa died earlier today in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and she recounted his turbulent last days to the Jamaica Gleaner.

"I got a call early this morning to say that he had been transferred from the facility to the hospital ... which is like five minutes away ... because he was vomiting. He was initially diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019, but for the last six months he was also struggling with pneumonia," Malvia revealed.

Malvia said Cocoa -- legal name Colvin Scott -- died after a cardiac arrest early this morning. Cocoa had been battling illness since December, when he was hospitalized during the Christmas break, but kept his wife in good spirits to the end ... "About three weeks ago when he was admitted in the hospital he asked if I was worried and I said 'I am always worried,'" she said.

"He told me not to worry because everything was going to be all right."

In addition to collabing with Shaggy, Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton and other fellow reggae icons, Cocoa also launched the country's New Year’s Eve events Dancehall Jam Jam in 2003 ... a blowout custom still celebrated today.

Cocoa was 65.