Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach Dead at 62

David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff Dead by Suicide

Published | Updated
Remembering Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff
Launch Gallery
Remembering Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff Launch Gallery
Getty

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, has died by suicide ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... family members had not heard from her and wanted to check on her out of concern. Paramedics were called to Pamela's house on a report of an unconscious female shortly after 10 PM Wednesday.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff And David Hasselhoff Together
Launch Gallery
Pamela And David Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Pamela was pronounced dead at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There was no note, we're told.

LAPD officers responded shortly afterward.

pamela bach david hasselhoff sub shutterstock swipe
Shutterstock

David tells TMZ ... “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.  We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

David and Pamela were married from 1989 to 2006. The divorce was contentious ... with disputes about monthly spousal support extending into 2017.

pamela bach baywatch shutterstock sub swipe
Shutterstock

Pamela first appeared on the big screen in Francis Ford Coppola's "Rumble Fish" in 1983, starring Matt Dillon, Mickey Rourke and Diane Lane. Film led to TV roles, including "Baywatch" in 1989 ... she played café owner Kaye Morgan for 10 years on the series.

Other TV roles included "Sirens," "The Young and the Restless," "The Fall Guy," "T.J. Hooker," and "Knight Rider," where she met David.

pamela bach taylor bach taylor hasselhoff haley hasselhoff instagram sub swipe

She's survived by her and David's two daughters.

Pamela was 62.

030625_pamela_bach_hasselhoff_last_time_kal AUGUST 2012
LAST TIME WE SAW HER ...
TMZ.com

RIP

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

related articles