Shannen Doherty's Oscars 'In Memoriam' Snub Disappointing, Says Rep

Shannen Doherty’s death last year was a devastating loss to the industry ... so it came as an even bigger shock that she wasn’t honored in the Oscars 'In Memoriam' segment, her loved ones tell us.

A longtime rep for Shannen tells TMZ it was really disappointing not to see her included in the tribute Sunday night, especially since she had been a part of the Hollywood community for over 45 years.

Fans were shocked by the snub too, calling out the Academy for ignoring her death -- some called it "disrespectful," while others said even if she wasn’t honored, Shannen would always be in their hearts.

HONORING AN ICON & FRIEND
Shannen was truly an industry stalwart, starring on TV in the OG "Beverly Hills, 90210," and in iconic shows like "Charmed" ...  as well as working in movies, including "Heathers" and "Mallrats." She tragically lost her multi-year battle with cancer last year at age 53, after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

SD's omission wasn’t the only one people noticed -- Olivia Hussey wasn't mentioned, and Michelle Trachtenberg was also left out of the In Memoriam, just days after her shocking death.

The late "Candyman" actor Tony Todd was absent from the segment, which featured tributes to the likes of Gene Hackman, Maggie Smith, James Earl Jones, and David Lynch.

