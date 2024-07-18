Shannen Doherty's Surprising Praise for Alyssa Milano Before Death

Play video content The House of Halliwell

Shannen Doherty appeared to make peace with longtime frenemy Alyssa Milano before her death ... as she doled out surprising praise for the actress in her final days.

The actress recorded an episode for the "House of Halliwell" podcast with "Charmed" costar Holly Marie Combs, which was released July 14, the day after Shannen died. During the episode, Shannen reflected on actress Lori Rom originally playing Phoebe Halliwell in an unaired "Charmed" pilot -- with the role later going to Alyssa.

Despite their decades-long feud, Shannen praised Alyssa for bringing some much-needed levity to the supernatural drama.

As Shannen put it ... she liked Lori's performance as it was very dramatic, matching her and Holly Marie's energies in the pilot. Nonetheless, she conceded Alyssa brought a different flavor to the show and said her nemesis did "a great job."

This update comes almost 6 months after their beef was reignited following claims Alyssa got Shannen fired from the show.

Alyssa denied the accusation in an Instagram statement in February, where she said she didn't have the power to fire anyone on "Charmed."

Alyssa also appeared to put the drama behind her following Shannen's death, as she touched on their "complicated relationship" in a poignant tribute to the late star.

She shared ... "She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."