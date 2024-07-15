Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Shannen Doherty Smiling & With Pals In Last Public Pictures Before Death

SHANNEN DOHERTY SEEN IN LAST PUBLIC PICS BEFORE DEATH

shannen doherty and chris cortazzo
Getty/Backgrid Composite

Shannen Doherty was all smiles ... having a great time with her friends in her last public photos before she died Saturday.

The actress was pictured with her good pal Chris Cortazzo and another female friend outside Kristy's Malibu on June 16 -- almost a month before her death.

shannon dohery with chris cortazzo
Backgrid

As you can see, SD was clearly enjoying great company ... carrying a brown paper bag while Chris had his arm around her shoulders, chatting away.

shannon dohery with chris cortazzo
Backgrid

Shannen died over the weekend at 53 ... and her rep, Leslie Sloane, told TMZ her loved ones surrounded her after succumbing to the cancer.

1/16/23
SURGERY PREP
Instagram / @theshando

Shannen's "Charmed" co-star, Alyssa Milano, was among those who paid tribute. She admitted they had a complicated relationship ... but said the world was definitely worse off without her.

Shannen Doherty Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Remembering shannen doherty Launch Gallery
Getty

As we've previously reported ... Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 -- but her disease went into remission for a period before returning two years later.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later