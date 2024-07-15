Shannen Doherty Smiling & With Pals In Last Public Pictures Before Death

SEEN IN LAST PUBLIC PICS BEFORE DEATH

Shannen Doherty was all smiles ... having a great time with her friends in her last public photos before she died Saturday.

The actress was pictured with her good pal Chris Cortazzo and another female friend outside Kristy's Malibu on June 16 -- almost a month before her death.

As you can see, SD was clearly enjoying great company ... carrying a brown paper bag while Chris had his arm around her shoulders, chatting away.

Shannen died over the weekend at 53 ... and her rep, Leslie Sloane, told TMZ her loved ones surrounded her after succumbing to the cancer.

Shannen's "Charmed" co-star, Alyssa Milano, was among those who paid tribute. She admitted they had a complicated relationship ... but said the world was definitely worse off without her.