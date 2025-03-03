Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead at 82

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband for more than half a century, is dead ... according to the icon herself.

Dolly announced Carl's passing Monday evening, saying her beloved will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with their immediate family.

While she did not mention a cause of death, Carl had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2019.

Carl and Dolly married way back in 1966 after first meeting in 1964 in a Nashville laundromat. It was reportedly Dolly's first day in Music City as an up and coming singer/songwriter ... and she'd described their meeting as "love at first sight."

Despite being together from the star of her storied career, Carl -- who was an asphalt contractor -- rarely shared the spotlight with his wife. Photos and videos of them out in public are rare, although Dolly spoke about him frequently.

She says she wrote her 2012 song, "From Here to the Moon and Back," for Carl ... and they renewed their vows in 2016, which was their 50th anniversary.

As she puts it, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years."

The couple would've celebrated their 59th anniversary this year on May 30.

Carl is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie, and of course, Dolly ... who thanked her fans for their prayers and sympathy.

Carl was 82.