Joey Molland, Last Surviving Member of Badfinger, Dead at 77

Joey Molland, the last surviving member of the rock band, Badfinger, has died.

Molland died on Saturday night surrounded by his family, according to the band's Facebook page. No cause of death has been revealed but he reportedly faced health issues over the years including pneumonia most recently.

“Thank you, Joey…for keeping the band’s music alive for so long and for being a friend to us all,” the band said in their statement on social media. Molland, who played guitar, was a founding member of the Welsh rock group.

Molland joined the band in 1969. They were formerly the Iveys, and were signed to the Beatles’ Apple Records.

The band consisted of Tom Evans, Mike Gibbins and Pete Ham. Evans and Ham both died by suicide. Gibbins died from a brain aneurysm. When the group was all together they recorded a total of five albums.

Joey was 77.