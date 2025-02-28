LSU Pole Vaulter Dead At 18 In Car Accident

LSU pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer tragically lost her life in a car accident Wednesday night, the school announced. She was only 18.

The fatal crash happened near Tiger Stadium on the Baton Rouge campus ... when a motorcyclist struck Reidenauer's car.

According to local outlets, her vehicle was T-boned as she was turning left onto South Quad Drive ... and as a result of the collision, both vehicles burst into flames.

Reidenauer and the other driver -- identified as Bodhi Linton -- were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tigers community is devastated by Reidenauer's death ... with track and field coach Dennis Shaver saying she "was taken from us much too soon."

Play video content

The day after Reidenauer's death, the LSU track and field team honored her at the SEC Indoor Championship by displaying a sign in her memory and wearing purple ribbons on their uniforms.

The women's Distance Medley Relay squad was crowned champions on Day One of the meet.

Reidenauer was one of Louisiana's top high school pole vaulters before committing to LSU last May.

"I am so excited to be a part of the LSU track and field team next year!" Reidenauer said in an Instagram post at the time. "GEAUX TIGERS!🐯"

Outside of sports, Reidenauer was pursuing a degree in interior design.