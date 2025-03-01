Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Singer-Songwriter Angie Stone Dead at 63

Angie Stone Dead at 63 ... 'Wish I Didn't Miss You' Singer

Remembering Angie Stone
Getty

Angie Stone -- a singer and member of the iconic hip hop trio The Sequence -- has died ... TMZ has confirmed.

The late star's rep Deborah R. Champagne tells TMZ ... Angie left a performance in Montgomery, Alabama early Saturday morning when she was killed in a car crash. No other details are known at this point.

remembering Angie Stone
Getty

Deborah tells us she just spoke to Angie last night ... and the news has rocked and devastated friends and family.

Angie rose to fame as a member of The Sequence -- the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records.

remembering Angie Stone
Getty

The group dropped three albums during their time together between 1979 and 1985 ... and dropped their song "Funk You Up," which has been sampled in numerous other tracks over the years like Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" and Dr. Dre's "Keep Their Heads Ringin'."

Angie embarked on a solo career in the late 1990s ... and, her debut album "Black Diamond" went gold in the U.S. Two years later she released "Wish I Didn't Miss You" ... one of her most popular songs ever.

Angie later made the jump to film appearing in movies like "The Hot Chick" and the Kevin Hart comedy "Ride Along."

031618_angie_stone_kal MARCH 2018
THE LAST TIME WE SAW ANGIE STONE
TMZ.com

We last caught up to Angie back in 2018 when she talked about younger artists needing to show some respect to previous generations ... watch the video for yourself.

We have reached out to Montgomery authorities for more information on the crash ... so far, no word back.

Angie is survived by her son Michael, daughter Diamond and 2 grandkids.

She was 63.

RIP