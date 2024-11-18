Offset Happy Back In America, Ignoring Paris Fight Questions

Play video content TMZ.com

Offset's no longer living in CET time after his wild entourage fight in Paris last week, and looks to have put the whole thing in his distant memory bank -- by moving forward with fan meet-and-greets!!!

We caught up with Offset leaving the Chateau Marmont just a day after his crew clashed with French rapper Gazo's boys out in those Paris streets ... and mum's the word for his side of the story.

We broke the story ... Offset and Gazo were supposed to shoot a music video for the record they did, but requirements were not met and money wasn't returned, so things got heated and violent fast.

Offset managed to get a few kicks in during the fight for retaliation ... but fast-forward to his Los Angeles arrival, he was all smiles and signed autographs for his adoring fan base.

