Offset Hangs Out With Cardi B Look-Alike at Toronto Club

Play video content TMZ.com

Offset's moving on amid his divorce from Cardi B ... hanging out with some new ladies in the club -- including one who looks a lot like his ex!

The rapper stopped by Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill late Thursday/early Friday morning ... sitting at a table with a couple of women -- one looking at her phone and the other speaking into his ear.

Check out the pics ... the woman chatting with the former Migos rapper shares some physical traits with his estranged wife -- certainly enough to make it seem Offset's got a type.

No PDA happening here -- as far as we can tell -- so maybe she's just a friend. Hard to tell just from these pics and vids ... but, Offset's back in the dating pool, so anything's possible.

As we told you ... Cardi filed for divorce in early August after nearly 7 years of marriage -- with sources insisting no cheating took place. The couple simply drifted apart over time.

However, Cardi later took to Instagram Live to blast Offset, and he accused her of cheating on him while pregnant ... a revelation she seemed to confirm in a follow-up X post.

Cardi isn't sitting at home pining for Offset BTW ... this past weekend she threw a huge 32nd birthday party -- wearing little clothing and shaking what her mama gave her.

Play video content 10/12/24