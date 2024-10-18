Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Offset Hangs Out With Cardi B Look-Alike at Toronto Club

Offset Cardi B Ain't 'Style Rare' ... Hangs With Look-Alike at Club!!!

Déjà vu
Offset's moving on amid his divorce from Cardi B ... hanging out with some new ladies in the club -- including one who looks a lot like his ex!

The rapper stopped by Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill late Thursday/early Friday morning ... sitting at a table with a couple of women -- one looking at her phone and the other speaking into his ear.

Check out the pics ... the woman chatting with the former Migos rapper shares some physical traits with his estranged wife -- certainly enough to make it seem Offset's got a type.

No PDA happening here -- as far as we can tell -- so maybe she's just a friend. Hard to tell just from these pics and vids ... but, Offset's back in the dating pool, so anything's possible.

As we told you ... Cardi filed for divorce in early August after nearly 7 years of marriage -- with sources insisting no cheating took place. The couple simply drifted apart over time.

However, Cardi later took to Instagram Live to blast Offset, and he accused her of cheating on him while pregnant ... a revelation she seemed to confirm in a follow-up X post.

Cardi isn't sitting at home pining for Offset BTW ... this past weekend she threw a huge 32nd birthday party -- wearing little clothing and shaking what her mama gave her.

101324_cardi_b_kal_v2 10/12/24
BARDI BIRTHDAY BASH

So both Cardi B and Offset are moving on ... though Offset may be remembering the good ol' days with a new woman!

