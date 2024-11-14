Offset and His Entourage Brawl With Rival Rap Crew in Paris in Wild Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Offset's most recent Paris night ended in fisticuffs, new video obtained from TMZ Hip Hop confirms -- and there's loads of wild footage!!!

The former Migos rap star and his boys were coming out of the Hôtel du Collectionneur Wednesday night when another group of men aggressively confronted them at the entrance.

Sources in the streets say the men were part of French rapper Gazo's entourage, who grew enraged after they paid Offset for a video shoot, and he didn't meet their requirements.

They demanded Offset return the money, and when he wouldn't oblige, things got heated.

Offset's team's attempts at calming the group down immediately went out the window when Offset was slammed into a vehicle as he was leaving.

Offset is heard yelling, "I'll fire your ass up" as his security guard holds him back ... and then all hell breaks loose!!!

The 2 sides began to brawl so hard in the Paris streets ... one guy managed to land a swift roundhouse kick to the back of one of Offset's guy's head, which angered the rapper.

The guard was preventing him from jumping into the fight to even the odds!!!

The confusion even led to Offset's crew fighting each other at one point -- but Offset wouldn't give up.

He managed to break free and whack one of his French opps with a designer boot kick to the head -- before the guard rushed him back into the hotel.

The French rappers weren't quitters either and bum-rushed the door, attempting to pull Offset out. A woman ended up taking a scary fall on the pavement when she fought off the attackers.

The pandemonium makes it hard to declare a winner ... but Offset's team was left disorganized and arguing as police officers arrived on the scene.

No one got arrested ... and Gazo posted a pic of him and Offset on Thursday morning previewing their upcoming "Wemby" collab. Maybe everyone slept off the animosity?!?