Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Steamy Boat Vid Provokes Reaction From Offset

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs aren't letting rumors -- or estranged exes -- muffle their love for boats, judging from their sizzling getaway weekend!!!

On Sunday, Cardi and the NFL star created their own waves on a yacht in the middle of the ocean, and the "Bodak Yellow" rapper kicked up her red bottoms to smell the garden of red roses her new beau had gotten her!!!

Other gifts included giant teddy bears and bouquets of yellow, purple and white roses. Cardi also flashed her hand holding a designer lizard-skin handbag while chunked with tons of diamond-encrusted jewelry, although it's unclear if it was all from Diggs.

The cuddled-up Cardi signaled the end of a chapter and the beginning of another one in her photo caption ... which totally got her ex Offset's attention.

Offset applauded Cardi and Stefon's extravagant posts ... "Good roll out n PR," and later decided to keep the peace with a follow-up post of a basketball player passing a basketball, writing, "Today I Pass."

Diggs secured the go-ahead TD to secure the Sunday win ... responding to Offset with a pic of him "catching the ball" that the Migos legend passed up on.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs living their best lives.https://t.co/kgIWeQ66D3 — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 1, 2025 @nojumper

Later that evening, Cardi and Stefon didn't see anything wrong with a little bump and grind as they danced on each other, while friends cheered them on.

It was a bold move, considering Diggs' Patriots squad is on alert, since the internet assumes he was doling out drugs last time he and Cardi were on a boat together.