Cardi B Hopes 'B*tch Ass' Offset 'Dies Slow' After Spousal Support Filing

Cardi B says the ripple effects from the TMZ Hip Hop report of Offset pursuing spousal support ruined her day -- so she's gonna wreck his life ... until it's over!!!

An enraged Cardi hopped onto X Spaces on Friday and proverbially dug a ditch for her estranged hubby to nosedive into -- wishing him dead!!!

Cardi says she hopes Offset dies a slow death in a bed ... haunted with the thoughts of the wife he left behind.

Cardi fumed that she not only never asked Offset for a dime, but she doesn't keep him away from the kids -- yet, he's stood them up multiple times when they were expecting to see him.

In her fit of rage, Cardi confirmed her toddler daughter's name to be Blossom ... but says Offset has only seen the girl around 5 times since she was born in September 2024.

According to Cardi, Offset says he doesn't want to travel to NYC just to see his kids from a hotel room, yet he still failed after she jumped through hoops to accommodate him.

As we told you, Offset still wants joint custody of their 3 children ... in addition to extra Cardi cash.

"The Breakfast Club"s Loren LoRosa received additional info from Offset's team, who said the Migos rapper filed because Cardi was being unfair about visitation times while attempting to clean him out.

Cardi also said she's determined to get her next album out after over 5 years of delay ... Offset done pissed her off for good!!!