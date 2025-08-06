Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Offset Boasts None of His Exes Have Gotten Someone Better After Him

offset and cardi b him getty everett 1
Getty/Everett Collection

Offset didn't miss a beat on the Joe Budden Podcast to flex on his ex ... not just Cardi B but ALL OF 'EM!!!

The "Active" rapper got looped into participating in a "dating up vs. down" game scenario between Budden and Melyssa Ford, where they argued which outcome had the best leverage for a new relationship.

Ya know ... with Cardi now dating NFL star Stefon Diggs and all. 👀

cardi b and stefon diggs insta 1

Offset bluntly told the pod he was the worst candidate for the question -- he claims none of his past flames ever leveled up after he hit it and split!!!

His response caused Budden and Queenzflip to erupt with laughter as Offset took his bow. Don't expect him to ever get hitched again, either!!!

080525_tmz_tv_offset_kal
IN CARDI'S TERRITORY!!!
Offset's time in New York was well spent ... he announced his forthcoming album "Kiari" will be released in a couple of weeks -- with the help of a flash mob in Times Square!!!

080525_offset_album_kal
NEW MUSIC GETS NYC CROWD LIT!!!
Cardi B could be the exception to Offset's playbook ... given that her long-delayed 2nd album will arrive a month after his.

Until then, Offset says address him as HIM.

