Cardi B Officially Announces 2nd Album 7 Years After Debut Dropped

Cardi B is finally ready to move forward with her sophomore studio album -- it only took 7 years!!!

A few weeks ago, Cardi revealed she had submitted her finished album to the label and on Monday, she proved it with the album cover art, release date and title for the project ... "Am I The Drama?"

The superstar rapper posed with her leg kicked up while clutching oversized platform heels as scavenging black crows swirled in the background.

Her recently released song "Outside" appears to be a slight at Offset -- as well as the lead single after dozens of pump fakes over the years ... although her previously released heaters "Up" and "WAP" also made the final cut.

The track is already doing numbers on streaming platforms, which should set up the album for a nice rollout.

The last time Cardi dropped an album, Migos was still a group, she didn't have any kids and her label home of Atlantic Records had a completely different makeup.

"Am I The Drama" is scheduled to drop on Sept. 19 ... a sizeable gain on Offset in the motion department.

