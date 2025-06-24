Offset Magically Reveals Sabrina Carpenter As His Celebrity Crush

Offset doesn't seem to have Cardi B or her new album on the brain anymore -- he spends his days dreaming about Sabrina Carpenter!!!

Complex recruited Offset for the debut episode of their "Interview With A Magician" series, where internet magician Anna DeGuzman probed his celebrity crush directly from his brain.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Offset was asked about his celebrity crush and played coy during the line of questioning, but did say the object of his affection had great taste in her total artistry.

A crumpled-up piece of paper contained Sabrina's name ... Offset looked genuinely surprised that his bubble had been burst.

Sabrina and Offset are labelmates, so there's a chance they could link up -- in the studio. The rap star will have to work his magic with the rizz game.

Play video content Instagram / @offsetyrn