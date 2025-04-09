Sabrina Carpenter Fans Get Freaky on Fortnite Rocking Her Skin

... Have You Ever Tried This One?

Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have taken serious inspo from her sexual tour theatrics ... putting the new in-game Fortnite star in some seriously freaky positions.

The singer's now a Fortnite Festival game icon ... with her character picking up where her live performances left off, as seen in a wild clip of her avatar getting down in some very bold scenes.

The clip's set to SC saying "Have you ever tried this one?" -- which is what she says onstage before reenacting sex acts -- and her digitized alter-ego "skin" is no less brazen.

We've got a whole lot of naughtiness going on ... with scenes seeing the "Skin" singer on a magic carpet ride with her clone, squat thrusting, lap-dancing and more.

It’s a mix of amusing and controversial ... but TBH, given Sabrina's unapologetically sexual stage antics IRL, it's no surprise fans are making the most of the Dance Emote, and having her character unleash her raciest moves.