Sabrina Carpenter Fans Get Freaky on Fortnite Rocking Her Skin

Sabrina Carpenter Fans Get Freaky With Fortnite 'Skin' ... Have You Ever Tried This One?

sabrina carpenter fortnite main getty epic games composite
Getty / Epic Games Composite

Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have taken serious inspo from her sexual tour theatrics ... putting the new in-game Fortnite star in some seriously freaky positions.

The singer's now a Fortnite Festival game icon ... with her character picking up where her live performances left off, as seen in a wild clip of her avatar getting down in some very bold scenes.

The clip's set to SC saying "Have you ever tried this one?" -- which is what she says onstage before reenacting sex acts -- and her digitized alter-ego "skin" is no less brazen.

sabrina carpenter fortnite character epic games sub
Epic Games

We've got a whole lot of naughtiness going on ... with scenes seeing the "Skin" singer on a magic carpet ride with her clone, squat thrusting, lap-dancing and more.

It’s a mix of amusing and controversial ... but TBH, given Sabrina's unapologetically sexual stage antics IRL, it's no surprise fans are making the most of the Dance Emote, and having her character unleash her raciest moves.

Looks like Sabrina’s taking her game to a whole new level -- and her fans are definitely ... ahem stimulated!

