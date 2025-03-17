Sabrina Carpenter Simulates Three-Way Sex Act Onstage During Paris Concert

Sabrina Carpenter is known for her provocative shows, but she put on a nearly X-rated concert Monday night in Paris, where she simulated a three-way sex act onstage.

The singer performed some of her biggest hits in front of a packed crowd at the Accor Arena in the French capital — but when she belted out her hit "Juno," Sabrina did her customary imitation sex act -- but this time she didn't hold back one bit.

Sabrina paid homage to Paris' most famous tourist attraction, the Eiffel Tower, by imitating the sex position known as, you guessed it, the Eiffel Tower with two of her male dancers.

Check out the video ... Sabrina, wearing a green mini skirt with matching halter top, bends over with one dancer standing behind her rear end. At the same time, Sabrina places her head near the crotch of the other dancer.

Like we said, pretty provocative stuff ... but that's par for the course for Sabrina ... however, the raunchy three-way was a nice new touch. We're sure her gazillion fans lapped it all up.