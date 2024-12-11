Sabrina Carpenter Owns Big Apple Streets in Leopard-Print Black Dress

Sabrina Carpenter’s had a rollercoaster of a year, and she's keeping the wild vibes going -- showing off her bold style during an outing in New York City.

The actor owned the Big Apple streets Wednesday ... turning heads in a black Lillie Rubin mini dress with a bold leopard print collar, buttons, and cuffs.

Sabrina skipped none of the glamor, BTW -- her makeup was flawless, and her voluminous blowout was pure perfection.

But let’s be real, her best accessory was that killer smile! And she’s got plenty to grin about, especially after being one of this year’s most popular artists.