Sabrina Carpenter Admits Her Music Made It Onto Her Spotify Wrapped

Sabrina Carpenter may be her own No. 1 fan ... admitting her own songs made their way onto her Spotify Wrapped for 2024.

The pop star made the confession in Vogue Arabia, in which she shared she was a bit embarrassed at first to see her own tracks make it onto her personalized end-of-year roundup.

In fact, she felt like she couldn't share her Spotify Wrapped results along with her fellow pop stars ... as she initially thought the outcome was "a bit conceited."

However, after some reflection, SC embraced being her own fangirl, telling the mag ... "Then I was like, I guess it’s a good thing that I’m on my list and listening to my own music, because it means I f--- with what I do."

For the record, her Spotify Wrapped list didn't just feature her music ... she shared the roundup also includes Dolly Parton, ABBA, Kacey Musgraves and the Bee Gees.

Of course, plenty of other people streamed Sabrina's music on Spotify this year ... the former Disney Channel star's summer hit, "Espresso," was the most streamed song on the platform -- Apple Music, too!!!

She also thanked her fans for making her the No. 1 artist on TikTok for the year.

The singer wrote on Instagram ... "What the hell….Thank you guys so much. can’t profess my gratitude enough. I love you endlessly !!!!!"

We're sure this was one of the highlights from Sabrina's epic year ... and the win couldn't have been better timed given her recent breakup with boyfriend Barry Keoghan.