Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Break Up After a Year Together

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are reportedly going their separate ways after dating for about a year.

According to People ... the pop star and the Irish actor have called it quits on their romance, despite being inseparable for much of the past year.

Per the outlet, Sabrina and Barry are both "career-focused" and have chosen to "take a break" ... though, the update notably came as unsubstantiated cheating rumors circulated online.

The split comes a month after the Oscar-nominated actor gushed about Sabrina on "The Louis Theroux Podcast," in which Barry wasn't shy about declaring his admiration for the former Disney Channel star -- he even called her "massively talented."

Barry said in the interview he was "incredibly blessed" to be in a relationship with her. Looks like something shifted between then and now!!!

Sabrina and Barry were first romantically linked back in December 2023, when the singer was seen out at dinner with Barry in Los Angeles. The duo popped up in SoCal a few more times over the next several months ... eventually making their red carpet debut at the 2024 Met Gala in NYC.

Sabrina and Barry appeared to take their relationship to the next level when SC had her beau star in her "Please Please Please" music video.

Nonetheless, the former flames have faced a couple breakup rumors since getting together ... with Barry subtly shutting them down by showing love to Sabrina on social media and attending a variety of her concerts.