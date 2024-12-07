Barry Keoghan Deletes Instagram After Split With Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan has gone off the grid ... or at least the Instagram grid, 'cause his snaps page is gone in the wake of his high-profile split with Sabrina Carpenter.

The actor's IG merely showed an error page Saturday morning ... along with a note that the "page may have been removed."

BK did not ditch all his socials, though ... his X account is still up and running ... but he hasn't posted anything on there since Nov 24.

Barry seemingly deleted his IG page just after he posted a series of thirst traps Friday.

The couple appear to have called it quits after about a year of dating ... during which SC even included him in her music video for "Please Please Please"

There have been rumors and speculation -- but zero proof -- that BK may have cheated on Sabrina.