Barry Keoghan Set to Rock as Ringo Starr in 4-Part Beatles Movie

Barry Keoghan’s going from "Saltburn" to "Here Comes the Sun" -- 'cause Ringo Starr's passed him the drumsticks to play him in the upcoming 4-part Beatles film series!

The Irish actor's name has been attached to the project for months ... and Ringo basically confirmed the casting news, telling Entertainment Tonight he thought it was "great" that the Oscar-nominated star would be playing him in the Sam Mendes-directed movie series.

Ringo added that Barry’s already prepping for the role, saying, "I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many."

Ringo, Paul and the families of Lennon and Harrison have already given Mendes full rights to their life stories and music.

The casting of the Fab Four has had fans buzzing for a while, with names like Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, and Harris Dickinson being tossed around -- but as of now, Variety reports no deals have been officially locked in with any actors.