Barry Keoghan Claps Back at Trolls After Instagram Deletion

Barry Keoghan has had enough of the online abuse he had put up with ... issuing a fiery statement on Saturday afternoon after deleting his Instagram earlier in the day.

In a lengthy statement post on X, the Irish movie star said he deactivated his IG because it had become a distraction ... a poisonous one.

Barry says he did not usually let gossip and trolling get to him, but "too many lines" had been "crossed" ... and he was done.

From being called a "heroine baby" to paparazzi frustrations ... BK shared a list of issues and reasons for this IG removal.

Bottom line ... Barry said all that matters to him is his son -- whom he wants to look up to him and not be ensnared in the dark side of social media and his dad's fame.

Barry ended his message with, "Thank u x."