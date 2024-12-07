Barry Keoghan Claps Back at Trolls After Instagram Deletion
Barry Keoghan Issues Scathing Response to Trolls After Deleting IG 'Absolute Lies, Hatred, Disgusting Commentary'
Barry Keoghan has had enough of the online abuse he had put up with ... issuing a fiery statement on Saturday afternoon after deleting his Instagram earlier in the day.
In a lengthy statement post on X, the Irish movie star said he deactivated his IG because it had become a distraction ... a poisonous one.
Barry says he did not usually let gossip and trolling get to him, but "too many lines" had been "crossed" ... and he was done.
From being called a "heroine baby" to paparazzi frustrations ... BK shared a list of issues and reasons for this IG removal.
Bottom line ... Barry said all that matters to him is his son -- whom he wants to look up to him and not be ensnared in the dark side of social media and his dad's fame.
Barry ended his message with, "Thank u x."
BK deleted his Instagram in the wake of his high-profile split with Sabrina Carpenter ... but left his X account running -- now we know why.