Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sabrina Carpenter Goes Marilyn Monroe For Bombshell Photo Shoot

Sabrina Carpenter Some Like It Hot ... Like Marilyn!!!

Published
sabrina carpenter Vogue 2
Steven Meisel/Vogue

Sabrina Carpenter might be pop's newest IT girl, but she hit rewind -- serving major Marilyn Monroe vibes in a bombshell photo shoot.

The pics are for Vogue, so yeah, this is a major fashion moment ... and Sabrina delivers, 'cause with those curls and sultry glam makeup, she’s practically Marilyn 2.0!

sabrina carpenter Vogue 1
Steven Meisel/Vogue

Sabrina's looks are pure vintage glam with a twist -- corsets, garter belts, and heels that scream old Hollywood meets seductive siren.

sabrina carpenter Vogue 3
Steven Meisel/Vogue

She's got the bombshell look locked, but she tells the publication her "Short n’ Sweet" persona isn’t just a character -- it’s a theatrical, exaggerated twist on the real her.

Marilyn Monroe Photos
Launch Gallery
Marilyn Monroe Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

With two recent Grammy wins and absolutely slaying the music and fashion scenes, Marilyn would definitely be giving her a standing ovation.

related articles