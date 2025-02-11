Sabrina Carpenter Goes Marilyn Monroe For Bombshell Photo Shoot

Some Like It Hot ... Like Marilyn!!!

Sabrina Carpenter might be pop's newest IT girl, but she hit rewind -- serving major Marilyn Monroe vibes in a bombshell photo shoot.

The pics are for Vogue, so yeah, this is a major fashion moment ... and Sabrina delivers, 'cause with those curls and sultry glam makeup, she’s practically Marilyn 2.0!

Sabrina's looks are pure vintage glam with a twist -- corsets, garter belts, and heels that scream old Hollywood meets seductive siren.

She's got the bombshell look locked, but she tells the publication her "Short n’ Sweet" persona isn’t just a character -- it’s a theatrical, exaggerated twist on the real her.