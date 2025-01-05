Celebs Pack Into Chateau Marmont For Pre-Golden Globes Bash
2025 Pre-Golden Globes Bash A-Listers Party at Chateau Marmont ... Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo
Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at Chateau Marmont for a pre-Golden Globes bash on Saturday night – and everyone in attendance looked stylish as they arrived before the cameras.
Tons of A-listers packed into the iconic West Hollywood hotel for the W Magazine Best Performances Party on the eve of the Golden Globes. Celebs spotted arriving included Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, Demi Moore, Jessica Alba, Charli XCX, Cara Delevingne, Daniel Craig, Jared Leto, and Awkwafina.
Pamela Anderson and Dita Von Teese looked classy and chic as they posed for cameras together on the red carpet for a picture ahead of Sunday's big show.
Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter stunned together with Joey in a more neutral-toned outfit and Sabrina in bubblegum pink.
Other stars spotted mingling together at the starry soiree were Keira Knightley, Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon, Mia Goth, Rashida Jones, Ayo Edebiri, Kaia Gerber, Sarah Paulson, Zoe Kravitz, and Eddie Redmayne.
Good luck to the nominees tonight!!