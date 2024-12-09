Golden Globes 2025 Nominations, Former Disney, Nickelodeon Child Stars Lead

Selena Gomez has come a long way from her Disney Channel days -- just like Zendaya, Miley Cyrus and Nickelodeon alum Ariana Grande, with all four former child stars getting nods for the 2025 Golden Globes.

The noms dropped Monday morning, and Selena snagged TWO -- She’s up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy) for "Only Murders in the Building" and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Netflix’s "Emilia Pérez."

Selena hit up her IG Stories to share her shock over her "Emilia Pérez" nom -- her reaction coming straight from bed as she processed the early morning news. For everyone else, though, no surprise there! "Emilia Pérez" was a critical darling, sweeping up 10 nominations -- the most at this year’s awards.

Fellow Disney alum Zendaya is also making waves this year, scoring a nod for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in the tennis drama "Challengers."

Meanwhile, Ariana -- who started her journey as a Nickelodeon star but has since worked with Disney on several projects -- came in strong this year thanks to "Wicked." She got a nom for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

Former "Hannah Montana" star Miley picked up a nod for Best Original Song (Motion Picture) with her track "Beautiful That Way" from Pamela Anderson’s new film, "The Last Showgirl."

Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the nominations ... with films like "The Substance" and "Anora," plus shows like "The Bear" and "Baby Reindeer," also getting recognition. Check out the full list of nominees, and the biggest snubs.