Ariana Grande Rejects Body-Shamers, Says They're Too Comfortable Commenting

Ariana Grande expressed strong feelings while opening up about body-shamers ... confessing it’s been overwhelming dealing with endless opinions on what people think she should look like, but making it clear she has no time for them.

The actress was continuing on with her "Wicked" promo duties alongside Cynthia Erivo on the "Oui Oui" web series when she spilled about the never-ending struggle -- you fix what people say is wrong, and just like that, they've got another problem for other reasons.

Ariana got real about how body-shaming hit her hard in the past, starting as a teenager in the biz, and how tough it’s been to shield herself from all that constant noise since.

She pointed out it’s not just celebs who deal with it – it’s everyday people too, like going to Thanksgiving dinner and having grandma make a comment about your weight.

Ariana puts the rise of online body-shamers down to people feeling way too comfortable throwing out hurtful comments online, which she thinks is dangerous for everyone involved. Luckily, she’s got a solid support system, and now she just refuses to "invite it in."