'Wicked' Stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Shop For Christmas Tree Together

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are getting in the holiday spirit ... shopping for the perfect tree to decorate and surround with presents.

The "Wicked" stars, who are also dating, were on the hunt for a Christmas tree over the weekend in New York City ... stopping the search to take a photo with actress Ally Bouska.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The tree excursion comes amid a super successful run for Ariana and Ethan's musical ... the flick is now the highest-grossing movie based on a musical of all time ... raking in $263.1 million and counting.

Ariana kept a super low profile for her very public outing ... mostly hiding her face underneath a scarf as they hit a Xmas tree lot in the Big Apple.

For his part, Ethan was far less bashful ... wearing a hat with a sweater and a coat. A real winter wonderland outfit.