Kristin Chenoweth Gifted Ariana Grande Matching Glinda Jacket on 'Wicked' Set
Kristin Chenoweth may have nailed Glinda on Broadway, but she was all about a wicked smooth transition while passing the baton to Ariana Grande on the set of the "Wicked" movie.
The stage star shared some behind-the-scenes magic on X, posting pics of her and Ariana rocking matching custom pink Glinda jackets while filming ... explaining she had surprised her with the outfits as a "little physical memento of our 'passing of the wand.'"
In true Glinda form, Kristin said she was all about leading Ariana down the yellow brick road -- or any road, really -- and couldn't be prouder of her!
Of course, Kristin's sweet gesture came while filming her cameo for the flick – and honestly, it’s kind of a full-circle moment. After all, she was the OG Glinda in the 2003 Broadway production, snagging a Tony nod for her iconic performance.
Needless to say, all that love for "Wicked" has paid off big time -- the film's absolutely crushing it with a global box office haul of $359.3 million so far.
Walking into Wicked for the 9th time like… pic.twitter.com/7HpEykaWCv— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) December 2, 2024 @FrankieJGrande
Looks like the movie's got everyone on repeat watch ... even Ariana's brother, Frankie Grande, shared a clip of himself dancing his way into the theater for what he called his 9th time seeing the flick. Guess you can’t get enough of that magic!