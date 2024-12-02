Kristin Chenoweth Gifted Ariana Grande Matching Glinda Jacket on 'Wicked' Set

Kristin Chenoweth may have nailed Glinda on Broadway, but she was all about a wicked smooth transition while passing the baton to Ariana Grande on the set of the "Wicked" movie.

The stage star shared some behind-the-scenes magic on X, posting pics of her and Ariana rocking matching custom pink Glinda jackets while filming ... explaining she had surprised her with the outfits as a "little physical memento of our 'passing of the wand.'"

In true Glinda form, Kristin said she was all about leading Ariana down the yellow brick road -- or any road, really -- and couldn't be prouder of her!

Of course, Kristin's sweet gesture came while filming her cameo for the flick – and honestly, it’s kind of a full-circle moment. After all, she was the OG Glinda in the 2003 Broadway production, snagging a Tony nod for her iconic performance.

Needless to say, all that love for "Wicked" has paid off big time -- the film's absolutely crushing it with a global box office haul of $359.3 million so far.

