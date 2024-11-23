'Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth Agrees With Ariana Grande Whether Character is 'In the Closet'

... Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande Say Maybe a Little

Kristin Chenoweth has made clear she agrees with Ariana Grande about an aspect of the "Wicked" character they both have played ... 'cause she always thought it, too.

Here is the deal ... AG recently shared her thoughts in an interview with Gay Times that Glinda "might be a little in the closet."

Ariana's comment made its way to an IG post from E News, which is where Kristin chimed in the comment section with ... "I thought so too way back when…."

Kristin started playing Glinda in "Wicked" back in 2003 in the original Broadway production, getting a Tony nomination for her work -- the award was won by Idina Menzel, who played opposite her as Elphaba.

The film is expected to crack $120 Million in it's opening weekend, according to Deadline, getting rave reviews from theatergoers and critics alike.