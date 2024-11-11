Kristin Chenoweth Still Keeping Diddy in Her Prayers, Despite Arrest

Play video content TMZ.com

Kristin Chenoweth is standing by her prayers for Diddy ... even though the rapper is currently in federal detention, awaiting trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

We caught up with the Broadway legend in New York City and asked her if she is still keeping Diddy in her thoughts ... given the gravity of the charges brought against him in September.

Per Kristin, she's "still praying" for Diddy ... but acknowledged the case against the Bad Boy Records founder is "really bad."

Kristin's comments come 6 months after the actress weighed in on the Diddy saga ... when she declared she'd be praying for him after surveillance footage of the rapper beating on ex-girlfriend Cassie surfaced.

At the time, Kristin said her decision to pray for Diddy was inspired by her own past experience with abuse ... revealing she was previously "severely abused" by an ex.

According to Kristin, she turned to prayer to help her process the trauma ... which is why she was exploring a similar mindset with Diddy.

However, in the wake of the harrowing Cassie video, Diddy was hit with a number of additional sexual assault accusations and was arrested on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all of the charges, as well as the accusations made against him in civil lawsuits.

Nonetheless, Kristin is choosing to focus on positivity ... taking a moment to also speak with us about her friend, Ariana Grande's performance in the upcoming "Wicked" movie.