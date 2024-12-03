Drew Barrymore Surprises Ariana Grande With OG Glinda Wand From 'Wizard of Oz'

Play video content Big Ticket Pictures

Wicked cool moment on Drew Barrymore's talk show ... she surprised "Wicked" star Ariana Grande with the original Glinda wand from the movie that started it all.

Ariana is a guest on Thursday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" and a preview shows the moment Drew brings out the wand ... completely stunning Ariana.

Of course, Ariana plays Glinda in the new "Wicked" movie ... so it was only natural Drew pulled out all the stops to get the wand from the 1939 flick.

This was no easy task for Drew and her producers ... as she explained, the wand used to be on display at The Smithsonian before being sold to a private party ... so she had to pull some strings to borrow it here.

The wand is worth a lot of money ... someone scooped it up at a September auction for over $100,000.