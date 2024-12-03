Cynthia Erivo Teases Appearance at 'Wicked' Sing-Along Screening

Play video content TMZ.com

Cynthia Erivo is doubling down on her singing in theaters stance ... so much so, she's teasing an appearance at the upcoming sing-along screenings.

We caught up with the "Wicked" star in NYC, where she made it clear she's excited for the sing-along version of the movie to hit theaters Christmas Day. In fact, she told us she "might attend one" ... though, didn't share specifics on the where and the when.

This is likely due to safety, given the fact "Wicked" continues to dominate box offices across the globe ... sparking quite a bit of awards chatter for the Broadway veteran.

Nonetheless, Cynthia has been feeling as "Popular" as ever ... she even confessed to us that most fans sing in her face during meet-and-greets. Watch the video, she beamed while sharing this tidbit ... indicating she's a huge fan of all the "Wicked" love.

Cynthia's remarks come days after she appeared at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and encouraged fans to sing out in theaters if they felt compelled to do so ... going against theaters' direct warnings against belting out.

Play video content NBC

Her "Wicked" costars have taken far more neutral stances ... with Ariana Grande encouraging fans to "maybe stop" if fellow moviegoers complain, and Ethan Slater advising superfans of the musical to wait and sing until the sing-along screenings.