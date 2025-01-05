Best Golden Globes Moments Through The Years

To kick off tonight's 82nd Golden Globe Awards, we're taking a look back at the standout moments since the Globes' inception, dating all the way back to the 1940s.

One iconic moment that went down at the 41st Golden Globes in 1984 ... when actress and director Barbra Streisand became the first woman to win Best Director for a motion picture.

In 1990, actress Julia Roberts' oversized suit made a huge fashion statement at the 47th Golden Globes ... The Giorgio Armani suit and tie is an iconic look still referenced today.

Coming off a "Titanic" whirlwind, check out this photo of 23-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio and 22-year-old Kate Winslet walking the red carpet at the 55th Golden Globes back in 1998. "Titanic" won 5 awards and Leo and Kate were nominated for their performances.

Jennifer Coolidge had quite the year in 2022 -- "The White Lotus" and all -- and her hard work was recognized at the 80th Golden Globes ... Coolidge humbly accepted her award, but threw some comedy at 'TWL' show creator, Mike White, and the speech went viral.

More big moments are destined for tonight's show ... like for "Emilia Pérez" star Karla Sofía Gascóna who's already made history as the first trans actress to be nominated for the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy category.