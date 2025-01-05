Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Hidden inside this altered celebrity photo is a woman in her 40s who's known for crackin' jokes ... given the clues, put your pop culture knowledge to the test and see if you can guess the unknown star!

She first started writing jokes when she was in college and has since taken the stage as a true comedy roaster! She's appeared on the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset" and on the music competition show "The Masked Singer."

And you can bet your bottom dollar she'll be dropping some jokes tonight during the Golden Globes.