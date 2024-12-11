Shawn Mendes Weighs in on Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello Love Triangle

Shawn Mendes is feeling guilty about his past love triangle with exes Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello ... seemingly addressing the drama for the first time.

The singer appeared to weigh in on the messy romantic situation in a sneak peek from John Mayer's upcoming SiriusXM show, "How's Life," which is set to drop a new episode Thursday.

In the clip, Shawn admitted to being with "someone" when he decided to reconnect with an ex ... though, he recalled he didn't give the paramour too much time to process the news.

He noted ... "Two days before going to hang with my ex, [I] express I’m going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings. Maybe instead of two days it could have been two weeks."

As Shawn continued, he appeared to share his biggest takeaway from the drama ... as he confessed "no one gets out of this life without hurting someone."

It didn't take long for fans to jump to conclusions about who Shawn was referring to, given the ongoing reports of a prior love triangle involving himself and his pop star exes.

Remember, Shawn was notably linked to Sabrina in early 2023 ... only to be seen rekindling his romance with the Fifth Harmony alum in April of that same year.

While all parties stayed tight-lipped on the complicated situation, Sabrina appeared to allude to the overlap in her 2024 hit song, "Taste."

In fact, one eyebrow-raising lyric teased ... "I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you."

Clearly, all the drama wasn't worth it ... Shawn and Camila's romantic reunion fizzled out as quickly as it restarted.