Camila Cabello Falls Outside Chateau Marmont Party, Avoids Shawn Mendes Question

Camila Cabello's night nearly took a turn when she and her friend both hit the ground hard outside of the Chateau Marmont Halloween party ... though, thankfully there was no gory horror movie injury to worry about.

We caught up with the singer-songwriter outside the glitzy Chateau Marmont Halloween party in L.A. Thursday night ... and, before we could even ask a question, her friend took a pretty nasty spill on the pavement.

Check out the clip ... CC's friend falls over and the pop star can't help but start to laugh before she goes over to pick her buddy up -- only to hit the ground as well.

It seems the flashing paparazzi cameras had something to do with the tumbles here ... 'cause once the bulbs stop going off, the ladies get up just fine and head toward their car.

At this point, we're able to ask Cabello some questions ... first checking in on how she feels about Young Thug getting out of prison -- and, Cabello says she can't wait to work with him again.

As for her thoughts on Shawn Mendes' recent comments regarding his sexuality ... Camila decides to stay mum here -- hopping in her car without giving a response.

“The real truth about my life and sexuality is that, man I’m just figuring it out like everyone. I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times. It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that.”



— @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/dUFW9NkVme — Luis Gonzalez (@LuisChavezTV) October 29, 2024 @LuisChavezTV

As we've told you, during his show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado Monday, Shawn revealed he's still figuring out his sexuality ... telling people it's complex.

He was spotted this week hugging musician Mike Sabath and hanging out in L.A. shirtless ... but, seems Camila's not interested in talking about Shawn's recent activity.